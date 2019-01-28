2-star LB Trey Stephens commits to the No. 19 team in the country, Army
It was approximately one year ago that Rivals 2-star linebacker Trey Stephens from Coronado High School in Lubbock, Texas pulled in his first offer, which came from the Army West Point.And this pas...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news