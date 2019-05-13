News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-05-13 11:53:59 -0500') }} football Edit

Rivals 2-star TE Bryant Burns joins the 2020 Army recruiting class

Hunx7bdduvmrspf1x4op
2-star TE Bryant Burns commits to Army West Point (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)
A.M. Allan
GBK Sr. Recruiting Analyst

"I verbally committed yesterday," the 6-foot-3, 220 pound tight end Bryant Burns told GoBlackKnights.com of his pledge to the Army Black Knights.Burns who is out of Ozark (AR) Ozark High School has...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}