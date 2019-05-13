Rivals 2-star TE Bryant Burns joins the 2020 Army recruiting class
"I verbally committed yesterday," the 6-foot-3, 220 pound tight end Bryant Burns told GoBlackKnights.com of his pledge to the Army Black Knights.Burns who is out of Ozark (AR) Ozark High School has...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news