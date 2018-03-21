- Safeties: James Gibson & Jaylon McClinton , while Max Regan rotated in and most likely this will be the trio at safety initially ... as you will see Gibby at Nickel.

- NG: Cordell Davis & Wunmi Oyetuga (please note that Raymond Wright is a little banged up, so he did not participate in yesterday’s practice)

Perhaps, but there are many factors that lie ahead. However, here were the hands on deck {we know this is a bad term to use} that ran with the first defensive unit.

Could this be a preview of things to come once summer camp and the season unfolds?

Yes, Tuesday’s 2 1/2 hour workout was the kick-off of spring practice for the Black Knights, but it could also be a preview of things to come as every minute of every practice session allows for the players to establish their domain over their respective positions.

So let’s turn our attention to Max Regan, who is a three year letterman with appearances in 37 games in his three years on the varsity. He started his varsity career as a regular member of special teams in 2015, appearing in 11 games as a plebe with 3 tackles. His major contribution in his yearling year was on special teams as well, although he did get some playing time as a reserve DB. He was credited with 8 tackles in the 2016 season along with one scoop and score.

An injury to Rhyan England provided Regan his first opportunity to start at safety in 2017, and he started 5 games last season. He recorded two interceptions, one for a 48 yard touchdown, and was credited with 5 passes defended to go with 33 tackles. He is one of 9 seniors who have played in 30 or more games coming into spring practice.

GoBlackKnights.com caught up with the 6-foot-2, 204 pounder, who appeared to be both anxious and excited to get his first practice under his belt after putting in the work during this winter’s S&C.

“The goal (S&C) was to get faster and stronger and I think I accomplished both of those and thought it was a great offseason for me and our team all around,” stated the native of Austin, Texas.

“It was definitely chilly out here today, but it felt great to be out here with the boys, knock the rust off and get on the field and make some plays ... a lot of fun.”

There is quality experience coming back at the safety roles, and with that Regan pointed to the goals that he has established for himself coming into spring ball?

“Really, just be the best player I can be and learn the defense better, as well as be in top shape when the season comes around,” he explained. “Being tuned into the defense and step in and being a leadership role.”

As a piece of the defensive puzzle, the safety feels that the 2018 can build off of what the 2017 group, but also create their own identity.

“The seniors who graduated left a great legacy and a kind of mindset for our defense to hold,” said Regan. “But we are also bringing back a lot of players, everyone is tuned in to be the best defense we can be, improve from last year and really show that we are an elite defense at the Division I level.”

Keep it right here on GBK for our continued coverage of Army Spring Football.