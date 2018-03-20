



Kelvin Hopkins had his college debut in the opening game against Fordham last year, and he rushed for 7 yards in 3 attempts in that first game. Hopkins appeared in a total of 8 games last season, and was used mostly in Hail Mary type situations where he entered games to make a single passing attempt.

His most memorable contribution came in the final drive against Temple, when he was sent in to run the 2 minute offense that he had been practicing all season. Starting at the Army 21 with 91 seconds left in the game, Hopkins failed to complete his first two pass attempts, but then scampered for 11 yards to keep the drive alive. HIs next pass attempt was incomplete and he was sacked for a 5 yard loss on the following play, but facing another third and long, he completed a pass to John Trainor for 15 yards and a first down to sustain the drive. He engineered the third first down of the drive with a 6 yard run by Kel Walker followed by an 8 yard pass to Walker. His next 2 pass attempts were incomplete, but he came through again in another 3d and long situation with another completion to Walker for a first down on the Temple 25. His next pass attempt was another incomplete, but then he connected with Jermaine Adams on the sideline for a 9 yard gain and followed it up with a 16 yard completion to Adams in the end zone with 1 second left on the clock to tie the game.

In the 2017 season, Hopkins attempted 18 passes and 12 of those attempts came on that one drive against Temple. Five of his 6 completions for the year came on that drive as well. Hopkins carried the ball 7 times for 40 yards in his career.

Now GoBlackKnights.com fast forwards to the Black Knights first day of spring ball, although today’s pre-Nor’easter weather on the campus of West Point would suggest that spring is in delayed mode.

Either way, head coach Jeff Monken had his team outdoors on Howze and Goldstein Fields, as they endured the New York chilled and had plenty of pep in their step ... just ask Mr. Hopkin, who welcomed the first day of practice.

“It is always great to get on the field,” shared the product of Charlotte, North Carolina. “The guys were really excited and you could feel the energy the second we stepped on. Everybody trying to get the balls rolled out, running with the agility ladders and the cones and just play football.”

The most talked about off-season conversation on GoBlackKnights.com message boards has been who will take over for Ahmad Bradshaw at quarterback. Needless to say, Hopkins is the one who has the most game experience.