Kelvin Hopkins had his college debut in the opening game against Fordham last year, and he rushed for 7 yards in 3 attempts in that first game. Hopkins appeared in a total of 8 games last season, and was used mostly in Hail Mary type situations where he entered games to make a single passing attempt.
His most memorable contribution came in the final drive against Temple, when he was sent in to run the 2 minute offense that he had been practicing all season. Starting at the Army 21 with 91 seconds left in the game, Hopkins failed to complete his first two pass attempts, but then scampered for 11 yards to keep the drive alive. HIs next pass attempt was incomplete and he was sacked for a 5 yard loss on the following play, but facing another third and long, he completed a pass to John Trainor for 15 yards and a first down to sustain the drive. He engineered the third first down of the drive with a 6 yard run by Kel Walker followed by an 8 yard pass to Walker. His next 2 pass attempts were incomplete, but he came through again in another 3d and long situation with another completion to Walker for a first down on the Temple 25. His next pass attempt was another incomplete, but then he connected with Jermaine Adams on the sideline for a 9 yard gain and followed it up with a 16 yard completion to Adams in the end zone with 1 second left on the clock to tie the game.
In the 2017 season, Hopkins attempted 18 passes and 12 of those attempts came on that one drive against Temple. Five of his 6 completions for the year came on that drive as well. Hopkins carried the ball 7 times for 40 yards in his career.
Now GoBlackKnights.com fast forwards to the Black Knights first day of spring ball, although today’s pre-Nor’easter weather on the campus of West Point would suggest that spring is in delayed mode.
Either way, head coach Jeff Monken had his team outdoors on Howze and Goldstein Fields, as they endured the New York chilled and had plenty of pep in their step ... just ask Mr. Hopkin, who welcomed the first day of practice.
“It is always great to get on the field,” shared the product of Charlotte, North Carolina. “The guys were really excited and you could feel the energy the second we stepped on. Everybody trying to get the balls rolled out, running with the agility ladders and the cones and just play football.”
The most talked about off-season conversation on GoBlackKnights.com message boards has been who will take over for Ahmad Bradshaw at quarterback. Needless to say, Hopkins is the one who has the most game experience.
So, what goals have you established for himself going into spring practice?
“Just becoming a better leader for this team,” said the 5-foot-10, 204 pounder. “Ahmad’s presence on the team and his leadership was a big thing and it’s going to be missed. I just want to fill that void and be a leader on the team.”
“But also to be able to make plays, especially with my feet. I feel that was the weak side of my game here, so just to prove to the coaches that I can be a threat running the ball and be consistent for this offense.”
Hopkins knows that Coach Monken and offensive coordinator Brent Davis will eventually have a decision to make when it comes to who will be starting under center at the conclusion of spring ball.
So, what does he feel he has to do this spring to win the job?
“I think that they [Monken & Davis] have talked to us all about our role and what we have to do to get on the field,” Hopkins explained.
“I trust the coaches and they are going to get the guy under center who is going to do the best and I trust every guy in that room that they are going to make plays no matter who it is ... it can be Luke [Langdon], Cam [Thomas], Kell [Walker] or Christian [Anderson]. We all are going to make plays. So that is kind of what it is and we are trying to get the best man for the job.”
One thing appears certain for the QB who for the past two years, watched Bradshaw lead the program ... Hopkins is up to the task of competing for his place on the team.
“Once the whistle blows, what you are going to get from Kelvin Hopkins is someone who is passionate about the game, play hard every play and give it all for his teammates,” answered the signal caller, when asked to tell the fans something about himself that they might not know when it comes to what he can bring to the game once the whistle blows.
“I love being out on the field, I love competing and that’s my favorite part of football ... beside throwing and running, it’s just competing with someone in front of you, that is my favorite part of football. So, if there’s anything that the fans want to know about Kelvin Hopkins, it is that they are going to get a competitor on the field.”
Stay tuned for our one-on-one with safety Max Regan and a lot more from today’s opening practice.
