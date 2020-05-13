It was a little less than a year ago, or June 17, 2019 that Augusta (GA) running back Ashlon Williams (aka AJ) committed to the Army Black Knights’ coaching staff.

There has been so much that has taken place since that time and now, that it has given prep school bound fullback an opportunity to learn more about himself than perhaps he would otherwise known.

First and foremost, Williams shared with GoBlackKnights.com that all is well on the home front with his family during this COVID-19 Pandemic.

“Everyone is doing good,” he stated. “We’re blessed that nothing serious happened to any of us.”

But through all of the changes around each and everyone of us, Williams these words as it related to what he has learned about himself that perhaps he didn’t know or that hadn’t manifested prior ... but now has.