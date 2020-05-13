2020 Army Black Knights’ commit and RB AJ Williams chimes in
It was a little less than a year ago, or June 17, 2019 that Augusta (GA) running back Ashlon Williams (aka AJ) committed to the Army Black Knights’ coaching staff.
There has been so much that has taken place since that time and now, that it has given prep school bound fullback an opportunity to learn more about himself than perhaps he would otherwise known.
First and foremost, Williams shared with GoBlackKnights.com that all is well on the home front with his family during this COVID-19 Pandemic.
“Everyone is doing good,” he stated. “We’re blessed that nothing serious happened to any of us.”
But through all of the changes around each and everyone of us, Williams these words as it related to what he has learned about himself that perhaps he didn’t know or that hadn’t manifested prior ... but now has.
“I learned to be resilient,” noted the talented running back. “I never dreamed my senior year of high school would end with a pandemic. Through it all, I was able to navigate through distance learning and communicate with my teachers and classmates to make the best of the situation.”
“Regardless of the current condition, I learned that I must continue to push through and work even harder at accomplishing my goals,” he added. “Difficult times taught me that I’m capable of overcoming anything.”
Of course with West Point being closed down, Williams like all other 2020 commits, has remained in constant contact with the Black Knights’ coaching staff.
“The last time I spoke with a coach on the staff was last week,” he stated. “I spoke to Coach (Mike) Viti on about my future at West Point. For example, the position that I’ll be playing and how the life is at the prep school and how I should prepare for that.”
“Since he went there, he was telling me what to expect in the near future. To keep myself in shape I’ve been lifting weights and doing football specific drills. My goal is to get bigger, stronger, and faster. To be mentally focus I just remember to put in the work everyday. I know that it only takes a little part of my day to workout and when I get done I’ll have the rest of the day to do what I want to do.”
Clearly his work is paying off. The last time we reported on Williams, he was at 211 pounds. However, he indicated that he is now tipping the scales at 220.
Williams also acknowledged that he heard the good news that 2019 Army fullback Connor Slomka had signed with the NFL Jacksonville Jaguars.
“Yes sir, I’m happy for him and that gives me motivation that one day I can be in his same position,” declared the incoming fullback.
