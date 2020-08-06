GoBlackKnights - 2020 Army Black Knights Football Captains Announced

WEST POINT, N.Y. - Seniors Sandon McCoy, Mike Johnson and Amadeo West were named 2020 captains for Army football, announced today on the first day of fall camp.

"We have a tremendous group of captains set to lead us in 2020. Amadeo, Mike, and Sandon embody the spirit of this Brotherhood and represent the United States Military Academy's ideals of Duty, Honor, Country," said seventh-year head coach Jeff Monken.

Running back Sandon McCoy paced the Black Knights with 10 rushing touchdowns in 2019 as he appeared in all 13 games, making nine starts at fullback. He tallied 576 yards on the ground on 134 carries, averaging 44.3 yards per game. So far in his career, he has appeared in 28 games, amassing 699 total yards on 162 carries with 10 touchdowns.







