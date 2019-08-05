News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-05 05:48:44 -0500') }} football Edit

2020 CB commit AJ Jefferson talks to GBK about his recent pledge

Cf3btoixuehmmgrjjatj
Army QB Coach Mitch Ware with cornerback commit, AJ Jefferson
A.M. Allan
GBK Sr. Recruiting Analyst

Just because he didn’t have multiple offers, or that we hadn’t reported on him prior or that he doesn’t have 2 or 3 Rivals stars next to his name .... please don’t let that fool you when it comes t...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}