2020 CB commit AJ Jefferson talks to GBK about his recent pledge
Just because he didn’t have multiple offers, or that we hadn’t reported on him prior or that he doesn’t have 2 or 3 Rivals stars next to his name .... please don’t let that fool you when it comes t...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news