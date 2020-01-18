2020 commits Seth Daniels & Khalid Williams weekend OV:‘Icing on the Cake'
Often times there’s a different mindset for recruits making their way on campus for an official visit, when they have committed prior to their OV versus non-committed prospects.Typically their OV c...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news