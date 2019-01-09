Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-09 08:02:39 -0600') }} football Edit

2020 PA athlete discusses his interest in Army West Point

Ocwoofjddxggtiygvwmq
Athlete Ubayd Steed during Army's 2018 summer football camp
Rivals.com
A.M. Allan
GBK Sr. Recruiting Analyst

We reported yesterday on a 2020 Pennsylvania prospect in athlete Lonnie Rice, who has the Army Black Knights atop his list of schools, and as mentioned has visited West Point at least 3-times and e...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}