GoBlackKnights - 2020 Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl Update

WEST POINT, N.Y. - The 2020 Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl that Army West Point was slated to play in on Saturday, Dec. 26 in Shreveport, La., has been cancelled because of the opting-out of possible opponents creating a lack of teams available to play.

“These young men haven’t quit all year and we surely won’t quit now,” said Army West Point Director of Athletics Mike Buddie. “They deserve better. Period. They have earned an opportunity to get 10 wins and, as we have all year, we will continue to fight to get them that opportunity.”

“We want to thank the all the constituents at the Independence Bowl for their invitation and hospitality as we were looking forward to our trip to the City of Shreveport,” added Buddie.