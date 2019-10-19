News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-19 07:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

2020 TE/DE prospect John Volmert names his Top 3

TE/DE prospect John Volmert
TE/DE prospect John Volmert (Rivals.com)
A.M. Allan
GBK Sr. Recruiting Analyst

TE/DE prospect John Volmert didn’t anticipate that he and his teammates at St. John Vianney High School would be at the halfway mark of the 2019 football season with a losing mark.“It's kind of rou...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}