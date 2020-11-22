2021 Army commits chime in on the Black Knights’ 28-27 win
After coming off of an embarrassing loss to Tulane last Saturday in New Orleans, the Black Knights were looking to redeem themselves against Georgia Southern in the sanctuary of their home football...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news