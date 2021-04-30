GoBlackKnights - 2021 Army commits react to the news that Monken is staying at West Point

Army commits are all smiles that Head Coach Jeff Monken is remaining at West Point ()

The Army West Point football program dodged a huge bullet on Friday, as Black Knights’ Head Coach Jeff Monken was one of three finalist in the running for the vacant head coaching job at Kansas. Friday afternoon, the University of Kansas announced that their next head coach would be Lance Leipold, who was holding down that role at the University of Buffalo. Needless to say, Black Knight fans, West Point grads, which consist of former players, parents of current and future Army players were elated to hear that Monken would be remaining at the academy. GoBlackKnights.com had an opportunity to connect with several members of the 2021 Army football recruiting class to get their reaction to the news. Here’s what some of the incoming class had to say.

“As a commit I think it’s comforting knowing the coach, staff and culture you committed to will be remaining at West Point. Allows me to continue to focus on getting better instead of who will be coaching me.”

"I’m more happy than ever. I believe Coach Monken is one of the best if not the best coach in college football and an even better man and leader. It’s a blessing to have him remain at West Point. Hoping he never leaves. I can’t wait to see what the future holds."

“I am definitely excited to know that he will be remaining at West Point. He was one of the only coaches who stayed consistent with me through the recruitment process. So knowing he will be staying is a big relief.”



“Fired up to hear that. Absolutely loved all my conversations I have had with him and he is a special coach. I can’t wait to play under him.”

“I wasn’t worried about Coach Monken leaving. He knows what a true brotherhood is like.”



I was happy to here that. Coach Monken was a big part of the reason I committed. We really had a bond during the recruiting process. When I heard the rumors and the possibility of him leaving, it was quiet heart breaking knowing the man on the staff I had the closest relationship was possibility of leaving West Point."

"I’m ecstatic. Coach Monken turns every environment into a winning environment so I’m truly blessed to play ball for him. My purpose is to serve my country and Coach Monken is someone who does a great job of balancing the service aspect and the football aspect of life for his players."

"It was relieving knowing that he would be staying and keeping the train going. It was kinda strange knowing that there was a possibility that he could leave because college football is a business. All in all I’m just happy that in two months I’ll be getting there ready to work ... BEAT NAVY!"

"It’s a great feeling knowing that the entire coaching staff that I began to develop relationships throughout my recruiting process will be the staff that I go into my freshman season with. From Coach Monken to all of the coaches on the staff they are all quality men/coaches that I can’t wait to get to work with. I truly believe that there isn’t a better staff in the entire country."