2021 defensive end Chase Whatton discusses his offer from Army and interest
Holding offers from Army, Buffalo, Toledo, UMass, UPenn, and Bowling Green, it appears that this may just the beginning for defensive end prospect Chase Whatton, who is also hearing from Lehigh, Te...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news