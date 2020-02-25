News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-02-25 07:16:48 -0600') }} football Edit

2021 defensive end Chase Whatton discusses his offer from Army and interest

GBK Subscription Special for the Month of February!
GBK Subscription Special for the Month of February!
A.M. Allan
GBK Sr. Recruiting Analyst
DE Chase Whatton currently holds several offers including his most recent from Army West Point
DE Chase Whatton currently holds several offers including his most recent from Army West Point

Holding offers from Army, Buffalo, Toledo, UMass, UPenn, and Bowling Green, it appears that this may just the beginning for defensive end prospect Chase Whatton, who is also hearing from Lehigh, Te...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}