News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-14 10:39:42 -0500') }} football Edit

2021 DL/OL prospect has solid interest in Army West Point

Rivals 3-star DL/OL prospect Griffin Liddle
Rivals 3-star DL/OL prospect Griffin Liddle (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)
A.M. Allan
GBK Sr. Recruiting Analyst

Rivals 3-star DL/OL prospect Griffin Liddle already has a ton of impressive offers coming from Army, Michigan State, Iowa, Iowa State, Minnesota, and Nebraska.“Coach [Tucker] Waugh offered and they...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}