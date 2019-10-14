2021 DL/OL prospect has solid interest in Army West Point
Rivals 3-star DL/OL prospect Griffin Liddle already has a ton of impressive offers coming from Army, Michigan State, Iowa, Iowa State, Minnesota, and Nebraska.“Coach [Tucker] Waugh offered and they...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news