2022 All-Purpose RB Nemo Squire has the attention of the Army Black Knights
Running back prospect Nemo Squire is out of powerhouse, Dillion High School in Dillion (SC), where the team went 7-1 this past season. During the 2020 campaign, the 5-foot-9, 198 pounder compiled 1...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news