2022 CB RJ De Madet talks visit to Army West Point
RJ De Madet is talented cornerback out of Frisco (TX) by the way of Memorial High School, who currently holds offers from Army, Navy, Air Force and Georgetown.The 5-foot-9, 160 pounder was offered ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news