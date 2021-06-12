2022 commit Bridger Knee recaps ‘Knight on the Hudson’ visit
Defensive tackle prospect Bridger Knee was one of several key prospects on hand on Friday for the infamous recruiting at West Point that of course was hosted by the Army Black Knights’ coaching sta...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news