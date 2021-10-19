2022 commit Curtis Whiting ready to get his Army West Point career started
To say that Army 2022 commit Curtis Whiting is having a solid senior season would be an understatement.The 5-foot-10, 190 pound talented athlete out of Hackensack (NJ) Hackensack High School is mak...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news