2022 LB Kaden McMahan narrows his list down to two schools

It has been almost one year (March 6th) since the time that Liberty Hill (Texas) linebacker Kaden McMahan pulled down his offer from the Black Knights of Army.

Now that the recruiting dust has settled, the 6-foot-4, 200 pounder has narrowed his list down to Army and Air Force and shared with GoBlackKnights.com that he is looking to make his decision very soon.

“I’m still figuring out what school and I just visited (OV) West Point this past weekend,” shared McMahan, who has taken an unofficial visit to the Air Force Academy.

Ironically, McMahon is one of three linebackers from Liberty Hill High School who have received an offer from both Army West Point and Air Force. The other two are Andon Thomas and Aaron Brewer, who have committed to Army and Air Force, respectively.

“But my friends (teammates) that have committed want what’s best for me and they haven’t been convincing me much at all,” explained McMahan, who also talked about his official visit to West Point last weekend.