2022 LB Kaden McMahan narrows his list down to two schools
It has been almost one year (March 6th) since the time that Liberty Hill (Texas) linebacker Kaden McMahan pulled down his offer from the Black Knights of Army.
Now that the recruiting dust has settled, the 6-foot-4, 200 pounder has narrowed his list down to Army and Air Force and shared with GoBlackKnights.com that he is looking to make his decision very soon.
“I’m still figuring out what school and I just visited (OV) West Point this past weekend,” shared McMahan, who has taken an unofficial visit to the Air Force Academy.
Ironically, McMahon is one of three linebackers from Liberty Hill High School who have received an offer from both Army West Point and Air Force. The other two are Andon Thomas and Aaron Brewer, who have committed to Army and Air Force, respectively.
“But my friends (teammates) that have committed want what’s best for me and they haven’t been convincing me much at all,” explained McMahan, who also talked about his official visit to West Point last weekend.
“It definitely exceeded my expectations and opened my eyes a lot and the thing that stood out were the people that were there,” stated the linebacker. “I like the players and coaches were outstanding and the campus was really cool.”
According to McMahan, his player-host for the weekend was Leo Lowin.
“He was super cool and I felt like I related a lot to him since he’s from Westlake and I’m from Liberty Hill,” who continued to align himself with his visit. “West Point attracted me because of all the outcomes of the academy and people know it’s hard and people stay away from the hard stuff, so that’s what made me interested.”
McMahan said that he has really been putting in the work to ensure that if he decides on Army West Point, he is academically eligible.
“I’m looking to make my decision soon and I actually talked to Coach Mike Viti on Friday and was wishing me luck on my ACT test that I took Saturday,” said McMahan. “I was a lot more prepared than last time, so definitely better.”
GoBlackKnights.com will continue to follow McMahan’s recruiting throughout the time that he makes his college decision, so keep it right here.
