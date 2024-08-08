Advertisement

Rumors have been floating around for months surrounding the potential 5th-year return of 2023 Black Knights' football captain and offensive lineman, Connor Finucane. Well, today it was officially confirmed by the Army Football Program that the talented O-Lineman who be returning and hence enhancing what could ultimately be a very effective line.

Finucane entered West Point as a direct report out of Baton Rouge, LA in 2020 with a 5.6 rating from Rivals (3-Star prospect). He appeared in 10 games with one start as a plebe and played 119 snaps. In 2021 he was named to Phil Steele’s Preseason All-Independent Second Team and started all 12 games with 692 snaps. In 2022, he started in all 12 games( eight at RG and four at RT) and played 722 snaps, earning postseason honors as a member of Phil Steele All-Independent Second Team. He was elected one of Army’s four co-captains in 2023 and started all 12 games with 726 snaps in the new Thatcher offense. He was named to the Phil Steele All-Independent First Team.

