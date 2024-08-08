PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy00OVI0NktTNjdLJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

2023 Army Football Captain Connor Finucane returns for a 5th season

Former Rivals 3-Star OL Connor Finucane returns
Former Rivals 3-Star OL Connor Finucane returns (Danny Wild - USA TODAY Sports)
Gordon Larson
GBK Sr. Writer & Analyst

NOT A SUBSCRIBER TO GBK? CLICK TO SEE WHAT YOU ARE MISSING!

Advertisement

Rumors have been floating around for months surrounding the potential 5th-year return of 2023 Black Knights' football captain and offensive lineman, Connor Finucane.

Well, today it was officially confirmed by the Army Football Program that the talented O-Lineman who be returning and hence enhancing what could ultimately be a very effective line.

Finucane entered West Point as a direct report out of Baton Rouge, LA in 2020 with a 5.6 rating from Rivals (3-Star prospect). He appeared in 10 games with one start as a plebe and played 119 snaps.

In 2021 he was named to Phil Steele’s Preseason All-Independent Second Team and started all 12 games with 692 snaps.

In 2022, he started in all 12 games( eight at RG and four at RT) and played 722 snaps, earning postseason honors as a member of Phil Steele All-Independent Second Team.

He was elected one of Army’s four co-captains in 2023 and started all 12 games with 726 snaps in the new Thatcher offense. He was named to the Phil Steele All-Independent First Team.


NOTABLE: Connor is listed on the official Army football roster at 315 pounds, but that is based on last year's roster, so it may not be completely accurate. But more importantly, his return is a huge boost to the O-Line and the offense overall.

GBK will have more on Finucane's return, so stay tuned.


**To chat with other Army fans about this article and more, please visit The 12th Knight message board**

Why GoBlackKnights.com?

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter!

Follow us on Instagram!

WATCH the latest videos from GoBlackKnights.com and subscribe to our YouTube channel

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjEx OTc3OTg5MDIiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL2FybXkucml2YWxzLmNvbS9u ZXdzLzIwMjMtYXJteS1mb290YmFsbC1jYXB0YWluLWNvbm5vci1maW51Y2Fu ZS1yZXR1cm5zLWZvci1hLTV0aC1zZWFzb24tMSIsCiAgICBjc19mcGlkOiAn Km51bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBpdDogJypudWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2ZwZG06ICcq bnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGR0OiAnKm51bGwnCiAgfSk7CiAgKGZ1bmN0aW9u KCkgewogICAgdmFyIHMgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5jcmVhdGVFbGVtZW50KCJzY3Jp cHQiKSwgZWwgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5nZXRFbGVtZW50c0J5VGFnTmFtZSgic2Ny aXB0IilbMF07IHMuYXN5bmMgPSB0cnVlOwogICAgLy8gbG9hZGluZyB0aGUg ZXZlcmdyZWVuIHZlcnNpb24gb2YgY3MuanMgc28gd2UgYWx3YXlzIGhhdmUg dGhlIGxhc3QgdmVyc2lvbgogICAgcy5zcmMgPSAiaHR0cHM6Ly9zLnlpbWcu Y29tL2N4L3Z6bS9jcy5qcyI7CiAgICBlbC5wYXJlbnROb2RlLmluc2VydEJl Zm9yZShzLCBlbCk7CiAgfSkoKTsKPC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8bm9zY3JpcHQ+CiAg PGltZyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vc2Iuc2NvcmVjYXJkcmVzZWFyY2guY29tL3A/ YzE9MiZjMj03MjQxNDY5JmM3PWh0dHBzJTNBJTJGJTJGYXJteS5yaXZhbHMu Y29tJTJGbmV3cyUyRjIwMjMtYXJteS1mb290YmFsbC1jYXB0YWluLWNvbm5v ci1maW51Y2FuZS1yZXR1cm5zLWZvci1hLTV0aC1zZWFzb24tMSZjNT0xMTk3 Nzk4OTAyJmN2PTIuMCZjaj0xJmNzX3VjZnI9MCIgLz4KPC9ub3NjcmlwdD4K PCEtLSBFbmQgY29tU2NvcmUgVGFnIC0tPgoKCg==