2023 Hybrid DE Brent Hoppe high on Army West Point after recent offer
Brent Hoppe is a 6-foot-4 and 220-pound All-State prospect out of Beloit (WI) Beloit Turner High School, who racked up an impressive 87 tackles, 42 TFL’s, 14 sacks, 4 forced fumbles, and 3 recovere...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news