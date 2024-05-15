WEST POINT, NY – The Army West Point ticket allocation for the highly anticipated 2024 Army-Navy Game presented by USAA, has officially SOLD OUT. This year's iconic service academy showdown will take place at Commanders Field in Landover, Md. on Saturday, December 14, 2024.

"The unprecedented demand for tickets is a testament to our dedicated supporters and the strides we've made in enhancing the prestige of this event," said Mike Buddie, Director of Athletics.

2024 Army A Club or 2024 season ticket members are eligible to submit a request, should additional tickets become available.To be placed on the request list for ticket purchases please CLICK HERE.

IMPORTANT NOTE: Being on the Army-Navy Game ticket request list does not guarantee the ability to purchase 2024 Army-Navy tickets.

ELIGIBILITY REQUIREMENT: You must be a 2024 Army A Club or season ticket member to place a request. Memberships are non-refundable. Requests will be reviewed based on Army A Club Priority, determined first by the 2024 Army A Club membership level and second by lifetime priority points.

Ticket requests will be accepted through August 1, with the review process expected to be complete by late September.