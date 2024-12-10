Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Dec 10, 2024
2025 Army Commits are set to see Army vs. Navy LIVE!
A.M. Allan
GBK Sr. Recruiting Analyst
It's Army-Navy Week: Don't Be On The Outside Looking In -- Come Inside GBK For The Latest
Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In