Army Head Coach Jeff Monken and 2025 LB commit Arion Whitt

Without being prompted, Linebacker Arion Whitt out of Orange Park, Florida by the way of Fleming Island High School offered up his current recruiting status. “I committed yesterday after the spring game,” shared the linebacker when speaking of his Friday visit to West Point and the Army Black & Gold Spring Game. “After Coach (Jeff) Monken had spoken to the players and they had broke it down, I went and told a close friend of mine Joe Stephans who went to Fleming Island and he was through the roof as he’s been very adamant about how good the program was. Coach (Daryl) Dixon who had recruited me was right next to him and he had heard me and he was very excited. He had told me he was very excited for what was to come and that it was a great decision.” “He (Monken) had said that they were excited to have me come to their program and that I would develop into a great player and person at West Point,” Whitt added.

DECIDING FACTORS - IN HIS OWN WORDS

CB Coach Daryl Dixon, Arion Whitt and HC Jeff Monken

“After talking to some of the players, the structure that attending West Point gives you would be very helpful especially coming straight out of high schoo,” declared Whitt. “I also find how after you graduate from West Point you still have that structure with going into the military unlike other colleges where you’re struggling to find work. Also the overall environment of the campus and coaches and how welcoming they were during the visit really helped me solidify my decision.” According to the linebacker, being on campus yesterday was the exclamation point that he received that simply reinforced his decision. “Definitely the history of all of the past athletes who had went to West Point and the cultural significance that can be seen around campus,” he stated. “Also the weight room and dietary plans that the coaches had shown us during tour. As weightlifting is one of my favorite things to do, it definitely was cool to see it.”

Now that he has made his college decision, Whitt offered this insight as he prepares for his season campaign. It gives me a standard that I know I need to meet before I graduate and it gives me something I can focus on to be great there,” said Whitt, who was joined on his visit by his mom, dad, and brother. Currently, the linebacker holds two offers that come from Army and Navy, but he indicated that he is hearing from other programs. “UConn had mentioned coming down to watch me practice in the spring, so something might come of that,” he stated. “I’m not planning on going on any other visits and I only have my eyes on Army.” But what he is planning is to continue to work hard in the classroom and the weight room. “I’ve been putting on weight and trying to get faster and just build my mechanics so that I have my best season yet,” noted Whitt, who currently holds a 3.6 GPA. “I haven’t taken my ACT yet, but my SAT scores are high enough so I’m planning on coming in Direct. I’m 220 pounds right now. During his 2023 junior season, the linebacker had 85 tackles, 4 sacks 5 PBU’s and 10 TFL’s and 3rd Team All-County. “I’m very excited and happy to be a part of a great program like Army’s,” declared Whitt.

