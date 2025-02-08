Where Are They Now? GBK Podcast with Former Army Safety Caleb Campbell

OLB commit Victor Afolabi joins the Army brotherhood and who finished 2024 ranked 8th nationally in defense
Perhaps one of the toughest positions to find talent for is cornerback. But this past weekend, Army did just that
The Black Knights have come out the gate strong with their first 2026 commit in LB Malcolm Roberts
The Black Knights coaching staff continues to get closer to their 2025 recruiting class numbers,
The Army staff continues to add the final pieces to their 2025 recruiting class as OL Donald Jurek chimes in
OLB commit Victor Afolabi joins the Army brotherhood and who finished 2024 ranked 8th nationally in defense
Perhaps one of the toughest positions to find talent for is cornerback. But this past weekend, Army did just that
The Black Knights have come out the gate strong with their first 2026 commit in LB Malcolm Roberts