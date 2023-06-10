If you happen to look at 2025 Wide Receiver Ethan Bradshaw’s offer list, it is currently empty.

But based on his performance at the Army Black Knights’ football camp on Saturday, there is surely light at the end of the tunnel.

The 5-foot-11, 170-pounder out of Stephen Decatur High School made his way from his way from Berlin, Maryland to the United Military Academy at West Point and put on a quality show.

He walked away with Underclassman Offensive MVP in addition to All-Around Camp MVP honors.

We asked Bradshaw what were some of the things that stood out for him on Saturday and here’s what he offered.

“This was my first visit and the biggest thing that stood out was the energy by the coaches … it was incredible along with how they present themselves to another player,” he declared. “Coach (Aaron) Smith hit a lot of the small things it means to be a Wide Receiver by pointing them out and fixing them. The camp experience was fun and full of competition everywhere. I’ve met some other coaches, but my recruiting process is just getting started. But, it most definitely exceeded my expectations.”

According to Bradshaw, most of his reps on Saturday were at the wide receiver position.