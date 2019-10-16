2nd year safety Cedric Cunningham making strides
That last time that we reported on sophomore Bandit safety Cedric Cunningham was back in August, during the Army Black Knights’ pre-season practice sessions.
GoBlackKnights.com indicated back then, that because of his upside, the product of Cassatt, South Carolina was going to factor in when it comes to the defensive backfield rotation for the 2019 football season.
Well, things have happen probably a little quicker than we expected, because the 6-foot-0, 205 pounder out of Cassatt, South Carolina has started four games during the early part of the campaign. And when you speak to the coaching staff, they are quick to acknowledge that he’s a good player and that he’s going to be a really good leader for the program.
The reason that we say “quick than expected”, is that Cunningham’s starting reps have come courtesy of the injury to senior Cam Jones.
We caught up with Cunningham after Tuesday’s practice to check in on how the sophomore is transitioning to his new starting role, as the Black Knights are coming close to the halfway portion of their 2019 football season.
“It’s awesome and a great experience and what I’ve been working towards,” shared the safety who was acknowledging the fact that he had started four games and what it was like to get that first start under your belt. “I am proud to be one of the guys that can start the game for us on Saturdays.”
However, Cunningham readily admitted that there are those adjustments, challenges and growing pains that one must endure ... not only starting, but to the college game itself.
“Probably and actually just getting those game reps.” stated Cunningham, when discussing his biggest adjustment. “It’s a little different from practice reps. We simulated the best we can, but actually being in a game is a lot different and that’s something that I’ve had to adjust to.”
He stated that his frosh year allowed him to pick-up the physicality and speed of the game, which of course has assisted in his development during his current sophomore season.
“Last year I was getting a lot of 2 and 3 reps in practice,” declared Cunningham. “So, adjusting to the speed wasn’t really a huge problem. It was probably the physicality and going against another teams’ ones is big.”
But when it comes to Army football, the term ‘Brotherhood” is not simply some catch phrase, but the fabric of the program and according to Cunningham, many of the veteran players provided him with advice when it comes to getting ready for each Saturday and game time.
“A lot of guys who have started a lot of games have brought me along, but one in particular is Jaylon McClinton,” he explained. “He’s always in my ear, every week and to lock in on every play and to focus on my job and to be confident out there and be a general, to get everyone lined up for the right call.”
Obviously one of the biggest challenges that comes with playing ball for Army West Point are the academic and military responsibilities, to go along with the players’ football commitment.
How has Cunningham been able manage his time?
“Yes sir, I feel that I am very comfortable at this stage,” he noted. “I’ve learned to utilize my resources to the best of my ability. The resources here (United States Military Academy at West Point) are unlimited. I’ve gotten all the help I’ve needed and I think I’ve done a good job at managing everything so far.”
With all that said and Saturday’s contest on the road against Georgia State, we asked Cunningham what must the team do to turn things around?
“We just have to keep coming out here and focus on getting better each day,” he shared. “Just playing for each other and everything will fall into place.”
