That last time that we reported on sophomore Bandit safety Cedric Cunningham was back in August, during the Army Black Knights’ pre-season practice sessions.

GoBlackKnights.com indicated back then, that because of his upside, the product of Cassatt, South Carolina was going to factor in when it comes to the defensive backfield rotation for the 2019 football season.

Well, things have happen probably a little quicker than we expected, because the 6-foot-0, 205 pounder out of Cassatt, South Carolina has started four games during the early part of the campaign. And when you speak to the coaching staff, they are quick to acknowledge that he’s a good player and that he’s going to be a really good leader for the program.

The reason that we say “quick than expected”, is that Cunningham’s starting reps have come courtesy of the injury to senior Cam Jones.

We caught up with Cunningham after Tuesday’s practice to check in on how the sophomore is transitioning to his new starting role, as the Black Knights are coming close to the halfway portion of their 2019 football season.

“It’s awesome and a great experience and what I’ve been working towards,” shared the safety who was acknowledging the fact that he had started four games and what it was like to get that first start under your belt. “I am proud to be one of the guys that can start the game for us on Saturdays.”

However, Cunningham readily admitted that there are those adjustments, challenges and growing pains that one must endure ... not only starting, but to the college game itself.

“Probably and actually just getting those game reps.” stated Cunningham, when discussing his biggest adjustment. “It’s a little different from practice reps. We simulated the best we can, but actually being in a game is a lot different and that’s something that I’ve had to adjust to.”