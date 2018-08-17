3-star Army commit Dedrick Wilson during his visit to West Point



Many high school programs kick-off their football season this weekend, but for Army 3-star 2019 commit Dedrick Wilson, he still has a couple of more weeks before his senior season jump starts. During that time, he told GoBlackKnights.com that he has been working hard to for opening day. “I’ve been hitting the weight room, watching film and bonding with my teammates,” shared Wilson, who said that his season kicks off August 31st against our rival Karnes City. During he preparation time, Wilson says that he remains in contact with the Army coaching staff, and hopes to make his way back to the West Point campus to check out an Army home game. “I spoke to Coach [Mike] Viti on July 11th and it was more about how to get future teammate Kieran Grant,” explained Wilson of the conversation that took place prior to Grant’s commitment to the Black Knights. “Yes, that’s was before he committed and we actually live 45 minutes away from each other ... so we’re pretty close.”

Speaking of closeness ... it is clear that he Black Knights are putting together a solid 2019 recruiting class, in which Wilson expressed his thoughts surrounding his commitment and anxiousness to get started in the Black & Gold. “I’m ready to continue to have winning seasons and build a dynasty and really shock the FBS,” he stated. However, we shifted gears to a topic that Army fans might not want to address, but address will shall. In a recent Rivals article from the BirdsUp.com site, it was reported that Wilson’s recruiting remained open, hence putting into question his commitment to Army West Point. So, we asked the 6-foot-2, 205 pounder out of Kenedy (TX) Kenedy High School if in fact his pledge to the Black Knights’ program was 100% solid and here’s what he had to say. “It’s open, but I’m 98% sure Army is my future home and I’m very excited to be a part of something great as such,” declared Wilson, who had this to say when we asked him what would it take for his 98% to become 100%? “With no disrespect, I’d prefer to keep that to myself, but I’m ready.” The talented athlete shared that he and his future Army teammates have already developed a bond, which of course should carry over upon their arrival to the historic West Point campus next summer. “Every single one,” offered Wilson, when asked if he has connected with any of his future college teammates. “We have a group chat and play Fortnite {laughing}.” According to Wilson, look for him to at least make one Black Knights’ home contest this season.