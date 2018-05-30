3-star athlete and 2018 Army commit Cameron Jones is ready to get started
In December, the Army coaching staff picked up another Rivals 3-star player, although Cameron Jones’ commitment was not publicly announced at the time.However, on National Signing Day, all the bell...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news