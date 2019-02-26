Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-02-26 06:24:18 -0600') }} football Edit

3-star DB Donovan Kaufman is surprised & elated by Army West Point offer

Nzjrln9phmrvgee7bnfn
Rivals 3-star Athlete Donovan Kaufman in action
A.M. Allan
GBK Sr. Recruiting Analyst

Metaire (LA) prospect Donovan Kaufman is a 5-foot-8, 195 pound athlete, who plays safety at Rummel High School, along with kick returner.During his 2018 junior season at Rummel, the team compiled a...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}