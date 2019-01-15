Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-15 09:34:21 -0600') }} football Edit

3-star DE Cole Aubrey fired up after OV to Army West Point

Djqbkqrofmqf2c1oi2uw
A.M. Allan
GBK Sr. Recruiting Analyst
Ofuyjoxy8dgaykrpgurh
Rivals 3-star DE prospect, Cole Aubrey during his recent OV to Army West Point

St. John Bosco out of Bellflower (CA), which is one of the top high school football programs in the country this season and it is the home of Rivals 3-star defensive end Cole Aubrey, who remains as...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}