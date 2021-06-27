3-Star DT Daniel Santiago ‘astonished’ by Army visit … decision looming

Rivals 3-Star prospect Daniel Santiago (aka ‘Boobie’) made his long awaited unofficial visit to Army West Point on Friday, because prior to the visit, the Black Knights were high on his list of programs. The Utica (NY) T.R. Proctor High School defensive tackle was one of several recruits on hand as the Army Black Knights’ staff was hosting another prospect filled weekend. “I first talked to Coach John Loose when I got my offer in January, but now I have a pretty good relationship with the majority of the coaching staff,” shared the 6-foot-2, 295 discussing his recruiting by the Black Knights with GoBlackKnights.com.

Return Visit To West Point

For Santiago, who was joined on his visit by parents and younger brother … this was not his initial visit on campus. “My first football visit, but I’ve been on campus through admissions,” he said. “One thing that never fails to stand out is the amount of opportunities they have to offer.” “Also they have some state of the art facilities that impressed me a lot. Definitely very high on the list when it comes to the football facilities … West Point is the real deal.”

According to Santiago, his interaction was not limited to just the coaching staff, but he was able to engage with members of the Black Knights’ squad. “I talked with a few of the guys,” he confirmed. “Ones name was actually Boobie (Jordyn Law) too, but also a player named Bonny (Kwabena Bonsu) and a few O- lineman, but I never got their names.” “I had a great time at West Point. My parents and I can agree that it exceeded all of our expectations. They have a special program and I’m excited to have the opportunity to be a part of it.” So how did the defensive tackle prospect summarize his visit and where do the Black Knights stand relative to his overall recruiting? “It’s definitely up there and very high on my list so far,” he declared. “Honestly as soon as I’m 100 percent sure I know where I want to be.”

GBK Analysis: