3-star LB/RB Matt Binkowski anxious to visit Army West Point
Matt Binkowski is a 6-foot-1, 215 pounder, who plays on both sides of the ball, as a linebacker and running.According to the product of Haymarket (VA) Battlefield High School, depending on the prog...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news