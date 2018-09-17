Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-09-17 06:44:49 -0500') }} football Edit

3-Star OL commit Carson Shaffer says he’s looking to do big things at Army

Lzwydka2txq69wsfvmpb
Rivals 3-star OL and Army commit Carson Shaffer
Rivals.com
A.M. Allan
GBK Sr. Recruiting Analyst

Rivals 3-star offensive lineman Carson Shaffer remains as one of Army’s top football commits for the class of 2019, and the 6-foot-3, 280 pounder, who is out of Prosper (TX) Prosper High School is ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}