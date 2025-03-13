Army West Point Hires Phil Buttafuoco as Deputy Athletics Director

He will oversee AWPAA external operations areas, including Strategic Communications (athletic communications, digital and social strategies, creative and video services, and broadcasting), Licensing and Branding and Business Development & Revenue Generation (Marketing, Fan engagement, Ticketing, Ticket Sales, and Sponsorships).

"We are thrilled to welcome Phil and his wife, Janet, to West Point," said Theodorakis. "Army West Point attracts the very best, and Phil is a prime example of that. He is an esteemed executive and a true professional, bringing a wealth of experience from the highest levels of the industry. His leadership and expertise will be instrumental in elevating our department to new heights."

"Phil Buttafuoco has been an invaluable member of the Kraft Sports + Entertainment team for the past 18 years," said Robert Kraft, Chairman and CEO of the Kraft Group. "His leadership and dedication have helped shape some of the most memorable events in our history, including the successful bid to bring the Army-Navy Game to Gillette Stadium and the 2016 NHL Winter Classic. We are deeply grateful for his contributions and wish him all the best as he embarks on this new chapter at Army West Point."

Most notably, he was responsible for the successful bid to bring the historic Army-Navy Game presented by USAA to New England and Gillette Stadium for the first time in 2023. He developed the game plan for the organizing committee (Boston, Foxborough, Providence) to establish new standards for America's Game and worked closely with key stakeholders from each service academy to ensure an exceptional experience and event was held.

Other notable events that he helped drive to Gillette Stadium include the 2016 NHL Winter Classic, five NCAA men's and women's lacrosse championships, high school and college football games, Super Bowl parades and various international soccer matches including Copa America and Gold Cup competitions.

He was a primary driving force in securing the 2026 FIFA World Cup to be played in Boston and has been coordinating the stadium responsibilities with every internal department and numerous external entities along with FIFA and the Boston Soccer 2026 organization.

Buttafuoco has also worked closely with college athletics, serving as the commissioner of the Eastern College Athletic Conference (1998-2006) and the assistant director and senior assistant director of championships for the NCAA for 10 years (1988-98). As the commissioner of the ECAC, he was responsible for membership growth from 282 schools to 323 in five years and the establishment of new leagues for men's lacrosse. He developed the country's first online officiating assignment system to effectively communicate with members and officials.

He also spent 12 years (2005-2017) as the executive director for the Intercollegiate Men's Lacrosse Coaches Association (IMLCA), assisting in the creation of the association to serve men's college lacrosse coaches. He managed membership data and board of directors and committee responsibilities, leading the effort to host the annual IMLCA Convention. He also served as a liaison to the NCAA.

A native of Garden City, New York, Buttafuoco graduated from Hobart and William Smith Colleges with a bachelor's degree. Buttafuoco and his wife, Janet, have two sons, Nicholas (29) and Jameson (26).