News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-17 14:48:20 -0600') }} football Edit

3-star OL Connor Finucane reaffirms his pledge to Army after in-home visit

3-star OL commit Connor Finucane with fullback coach, Mike Viti
3-star OL commit Connor Finucane with fullback coach, Mike Viti
A.M. Allan
GBK Sr. Recruiting Analyst

Rivals 3-star linemen Connor Finucane is clearly one of Army top commits amongst the 2020 recruiting class, as he holds offers ranging from Kansas, California, Air Force, Tulane and several other p...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}