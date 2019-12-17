3-star OL Connor Finucane reaffirms his pledge to Army after in-home visit
Rivals 3-star linemen Connor Finucane is clearly one of Army top commits amongst the 2020 recruiting class, as he holds offers ranging from Kansas, California, Air Force, Tulane and several other p...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news