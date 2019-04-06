Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-04-06 18:24:00 -0500') }} football Edit

3-star OL Nicholas Dawkins returns to Army West Point and discusses visit

Ytflz7nvtqzqjdhhadzj
Army defensive coordinator John Loose and 3-star OL prospect Nicholas Dawkins during Saturday's unofficial visit
A.M. Allan
GBK Sr. Recruiting Analyst

It was in mid-December (2018) that GoBlackKnights.com first reported on then Rivals 2-star offensive tackle prospect Nicholas Dawkins and at that time, the big lineman had just received an in-schoo...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}