3-Star OL Zak Yamauchi, talks Army offer and solid relationship with staff
Rivals 3-star offensive line prospect Zak Yamauchi is coming off of a solid Rivals Camp performance, but he is also the recent recipient of an offer from the Army Black Knights.Coach Sean Saturnio ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news