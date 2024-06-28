Related GBK Interview:

Advertisement

When we say that the Army coaching staff is on a recruiting roll, that is exactly what we mean. The program is coming off of a very productive recruiting weekend via the recent official visit segment that took place this past weekend and has landed another top prospect. It’s Rivals 3-Star safety, Max Phenicie, who who will be designated as a linebacker in the Black Knights’ 3-4 defense. GoBlackKnights.com had the opportunity to catch up with the talented defender for an exclusive update relative to his commitment to the Black Knights of Army West Point.

The Commitment - In His Own Words

“I committed yesterday morning in Coach Monken’s office,” shared the product of Zionsville Community High School in Zionsville Indiana. “He, Coach Powers, and Coach Juice were very excited about it.” “He asked how I felt about the visit and I let him know that I loved everything about it and that I wanted to commit. He shook my hand and said that that’s great to hear and that he’s very excited to have me as a player and that the Brotherhood is an awesome thing to be a part of.”

Despite holding offers from the likes of Michigan State, Ole Miss, Maryland, Miami (OH), CMU, Ball State, Toledo, BGU, UPenn, EMU, Cornell, Buffalo, Colgate, Air Force, Lehigh, Dartmouth, Southern Illinois … Phenicie’s pointed to why he commitment to Army West Point over the others. “For me, it was a couple of things, the people and lack of egos there were really important,” declared the student-athlete, who currently holds a 4.2 GPA and will be a direct admit. “The lifelong friends and success of the people that come to West Point can’t go unnoticed. I also feel like the football is great there and the players get taken care of really well there as well.” Needless to say, being able to witness firsthand the aforementioned attributes of the academy and the football program was an important factor in his decision. This was my second time at West Point,” said the safety/OLB, who was on campus this past weekend for his OV. “There are plenty of things that stood out to my at my time there. The people (coaches and players) are awesome and none of them have egos. You can also tell that the Brotherhood is a real thing and everyone will do whatever for the guy next to them.” “I visited over my spring break for a spring practice and then as well as this weekend for my official visit.”

The Army Defensive Fit

“I’m actually getting recruited to play Will linebacker,” explained Phenicie, who was actually offered by Army back on February 28th. “However with the 3-4 defense I see myself fitting in very well. I am a physical player that likes to hit as well as a good cover guy. So with me playing Will I will be able to cover slots and running backs coming from the backfield.” Of course, the newest member of the 2025 class is very familiar with the defensive success of former Black Knights who are currently in the NFL.” In 2023 of his junior season, Phenicie had 60 tackles and one fumble recovery for a touchdown and was named All-State.

GBK Analysis