3-star Safety Buddy Mack surprised by Army West Point offer

A.M. Allan
GBK Sr. Recruiting Analyst
Rivals 3-star prospect and safety, Buddy Mack
Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

Duncan (SC) Byrnes High School safety prospect Buddy Mack is another top prospect that holds multiple offers and took time out of his schedule to chat with GoBlackKnights.com surrounding his offer ...

