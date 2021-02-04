GoBlackKnights - 3-star safety Jordan Burrell commitment/signing adds fire to the 2021 class

Blythewood (SC) Blythewood High School safety Jordan Burrell has turned out to be one of the most robust recruitments in the 2021 class. With just a couple of days prior to National Signing Day, Burrell verbally pledged to Army Black Knights and yesterday signed with the program that calls West Point home. GoBlackKnights.com spoke with the Rivals 3-star player announced that he would

The Recruiting Factor

It can never be overstated how important the relationship component (coach to recruit) factors in to the decision of any prospect, especially when in the case of Burrell, there are multiple offers involved. You see, the talented defensive back held offers ranging from Virginia Tech, App State, Syracuse, Liberty, Georgia Tech, Coastal Carolina, UNC Charlotte, Marshall, Florida Atlantic, Temple and several others.

But according to Burrell, he has developed a solid relation with the Army coaching staff. The majority of his recruiting had been handled by Coach (Greg) Gasparato, which is his position coach along with defensive coordinator, Nate Woody. “The relationship has been good,” shared Burrell. “They both have a lot of history with South Carolina … being from here, coaching here, having family here, etc. It has been really nice to be able to connect on that kind of level. Along with that just being great people and family loving kind of coaches.” I actually did not get a chance to visit before Covid and everything spiked. I did get to have the virtual visit. They sent a really in-depth group of videos that allowed me to get a feel for campus. My head coach is from New York also so he can vouch for the campus and tells me it’s the best campus he’s ever been to. I think the everything about the campus and facilities are top tier. The best nutrition budget nationwide, largest weight room, #1 Nike contract in the world, and a campus along the historic battle grounds of West Point. It was definitely shocking and I enjoyed the whole thing.

DECIDING FACTORS & THE DEFENSIVE FIT

“I told Coach Gasparato last night I would like to commit,” shared Burrell in his conversation Wednesday afternoon with GoBlackKnights.com. “He was surprised because he did not expect my decision until this morning after having some last minute questions I wanted answers to.”

NSD: Burrell is surrounding by his family

“I think some deciding factors were just knowing how set I’d be after football if I decided to go to West Point. Also, the way the team plays defense is eye catching to me. Along with it being an honor to be able to graduate from such a great school academically also.” “I think their defense fits me in my style because of how versatile I can be,” added 6-foot-0, 190 pounder. “I feel as if I am athletic enough to play over the top and underneath as a total package safety. I think that their defense is very understandable by the guys so it allows them to play fast and physical. This is the way my high school team played also which helps also.”

GBK Analysis