Starting Friday, April 1st (2019), VW Freelance Photographer will serve as one of the sponsors for GoBlackKnights.com and its subscribers.

As noted by photographer Vanessa Williamson herself in the March 18th article/interview in ZO Magazine, “Today that hobby/passion has Vanessa Williamson shooting everything from couples to sporting events and more.”

According to Williamson. photography is her passion. “I do it because it makes me feel good to make people feel good. I just continue to work on my craft stay humble and learn from others success and their mistakes.

Can She Feature You Next?

GoBlackKnights.com subscribers, please contact VW Freelance Photographer at 513-846-5705 for special pricing for your “Photography” experience.

OR

How To Get In Touch