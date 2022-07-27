Academy Ties: 3-Star DL commit Matt Gemma and sister
Talented defensive tackle and Army 2023 commit Matt Gemma has been one of the most intriguing recruiting narratives since Jeff Monken took over the program 9 years ago.Here are just a few highlight...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news