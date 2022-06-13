Ahmari Owens pulls down camp O-Line MVP honors and Army offer

Offensive Line prospect Ahmari Owens now holds an offer from Army West Point (GoBlackKnights.com)

Big 6-foot-4, 295-pound offensive line prospect Ahmari Owens was hoping to display his skills at the Army football camp and catch the eye of the Black Knights’ coaching staff. As such and at the end of the camp, Owens received two honors from the Army coaching staff. First and he pulled down the Upperclassman Offensive Line MVP Award. More significantly, he was extended an offer by the staff as well. “I picked up the offer about 30 minutes after camp,” explained the prospect who is out of Springfield Central High School in Springfield, Massachusetts. “Coach (Jeff) Monken gave me the offer after a sit down In his office and it was a great feeling I was excited and happy to pick up the offer from a great school.” “He said that the staff really liked my performance at the camp and that he and the staff believed I had all the tools it took to play for Army.”

That assessment was confirmed by GBK’s Charles Grevious, who was on hand to observe the camp and its participants. “Owens was solid throughout the camp, starting with the warm-up drills inside the Kimsley Center, one-on-one session and even the technic drills,” shared Grevious. The offensive line prospect had his own thought relative to his Saturday Camp performance. “I think that I performed well, I had a good testing period and learned some new things on the offensive side of the ball as well as trying something different playing the defensive side of the ball,” he stated. Needless to say, he indicated that he was both honored and thrilled by Saturday’s distinctions. “I am really interested in the program it is a great place to be academically and to develop as a person,” said Owens, who also chimed in on his impressions regarding Army’s style of play offensively. “I think my style of play and my body type would be a great fit for the West Point offense,” So, with the aforementioned honors under his belt, the offensive lineman extended some honors of his own when it came to his visit.

“This was my first time on campus and some things that stood out were the history behind the buildings on campus, the amazing facilities, and the amazing scenery around the campus … it was a great experience,” shared Owens, who continued discussing Army’s state of the art football facilities and academy as a whole. “They were amazing. It looks like they are a great place to develop as a football player, as well as a person and it seems like the school put a lot of money and care into the football program.” What is next on the recruiting scene for the student-athlete, who currently holds a 3.5 GPA? “I have attended UConn camp and I will be going to the Best of New England camp as well as UMass and Boston College,” shared Owens, who currently holds offers from Maine, New Hampshire, Bryant, Sacred Heart, Columbia, Long Island University, and now Army West Point. “I am looking to make my decision midway through my upcoming season, but for right now I’m just keeping my choices open.”

