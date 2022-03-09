All-State Cornerback Ishaan Daniels intrigued by the Army West Point offer
Currently, speedy cornerback prospect Ishaan Daniels holds two Division I offer, but as he stated plenty of other interest.“A bit of pack 12 and Ivy League schools, along with Nevada, Georgetown, I...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news