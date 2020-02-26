News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-02-26 06:31:12 -0600') }} football Edit

All-State FB/LB Lucas Scott pulls down Army Black Knights’ offer

A.M. Allan
GBK Sr. Recruiting Analyst
All-State performer Lucas Scott now holds an offer from home state school, Army West Point
All-State performer Lucas Scott now holds an offer from home state school, Army West Point

When you look at All-State performer Lucas Scott, his appeal is that he is equally talented on both sides of the ball and two words that perhaps best describes his characteristics on the gridiron a...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}