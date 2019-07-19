Early this week, All-State linebacker prospect Dominick Barbuto out of Lynbrook (NY) Lynbrook extended his verbal commitment to Army and more specifically to Coach Matt Hachmann, who has been overseeing his recruiting.

“I had a conversation with Coach Hachmann prior and with my mom for him to answer all her last questions,” the 6-foot-2, 230 pound linebacker explained. “She was happy with the answers to her questions, so then we were just waiting for him to get in contact with the Head Coach Jeff Monken to see if I could still commit which was a yes.”

According to Barbuto, after he pledged to Hachmann, he then heard from Monken. “He just texted me after congratulating me.”

“The fact that West Point sets you up to have a great future and the level of play of football with the amazing facilities and the coaches are some of the reason I committed.”

“With my four offers and Army being one of them, there wasn't much to consider,” said Barbuto, when asked was there any other school that he was truly considering beyond Army West Point.

He readily admitted that he has not been 100% focused in on which recruits currently make up the 2020 Army recruiting class, but that’s going to change now that he has committed.

“I have not, but I’m definitely going to look into it to see my future teammates,” he shared.