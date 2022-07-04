All-State RB Kyon Simonson says yes to Army West Point
All-State running back Kyon Simonson out of the Garden State has made his college decision.“I committed to Army West Point,” the 6-foot-1, 204-pound running back out of Hillside (NJ) Hillside High ...
