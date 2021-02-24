All-State WR Josh Dallas talks Army offer
Josh Dallas is a talented All-State wide receiver from Trinity Christian School in Sharpsburg, Georgia and just recently the 6-foot-2, 200 pounder picked up an offer from Army West Point.“Army has ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news